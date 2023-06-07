wrestling / News
Andrade el Idolo Seemingly Denies Report He Turned Down Pitch For His Return
June 7, 2023 | Posted by
It was previously reported that Andrade el Idolo was planned to make a backstage cameo last month ahead of his AEW return at Collision. However, he allegedly turned the idea down for unknown reasons. In a post on Twitter, Andrade seemingly denied that story while replying to a tweet about it.
He wrote: “oh really!!! I don’t want to imagine what you will say behind my back!!! #ILoveTwitter”
Andrade is advertised for Collision, which begins on June 17. He will make his in-ring return two days before in Mexico.
