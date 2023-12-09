Andrade El Idolo Set For CMLL Friday Spectacular Next Week

Andrade El Ídolo is making his return to CMLL next week for the promotion’s Friday Spectacular show. CMLL announced on Friday that the AEW star will appear at the December 15th show at Arena Mexico in Mexico City, as you can see below.

The tweet by CMLL reads (translated by Google):

“Andrade El Idolo “La Sombra” returns to the Arena México! Friday December 15 ’23

8:30 pm Tickets at the box office and at Ticketmaster:

https://www.ticketmaster.com.mx/event/14005E5602892C07”

This is El Idolo’s first CMLL appearance since 2015.