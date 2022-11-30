– As previously reported, currently suspended AEW star Andrade El Idolo revealed that he underwent surgery on a torn pectoral injury. Andrade shared a clip of a six-man suplex spot from AEW World Trios Championship Tournament match where El Idolo, Rush, and Bandido faced The Elite.

Andrade wrote in the caption, “THIS IS THE MATCH WHERE MY INJURY HAPPENED I LEAVE YOU PART OF THE MATCH. You can’t imagine in what movement we can get injured, it happened to me in the 6-man Suplex almost starting the match but I wanted to finish as a professional.”

The match took place on the August 17, 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite. Andrade later wrestled one more time, competing in the Casino Ladder Match at AEW All Out 2022 in September.

AEW indefinitely suspended Andrade stemming from a backstage altercation with Sammy Guevara that took place earlier last month. You can view the clip and tweet below: