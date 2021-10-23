wrestling / News
Andrade El Idolo Takes Shot at WWE After AEW Rampage Match
October 22, 2021 | Posted by
Andrade El Idolo didn’t hold back after his match on AEW Rampage, taking a shot at WWE. Friday night’s show saw Andrade face PAC in a widely-praised match, which saw PAC get the win via a small package.
After the match was done, El Idolo posted to Twitter to say, quite simply:
“Fu… WWE !!!!!”
Fu… WWE !!!!!
— “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) October 23, 2021
Yeah, I’m sure this will go over well online. Anyway, you can see highlights from the match below:
