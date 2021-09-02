Andrade el Idolo Teases Mystery Opponent At AEW All Out

As we reported yesterday, AEW President Tony Khan announced that the match between Andrade el Idolo and PAC was no longer a part of AEW All Out, as it was postponed due to travel issues. It appears (but isn’t confirmed) that the travel issues were related to PAC, as Andrade is teasing that he will still be at the event.

Not only that, but Andrade is teasing that he will still have a match at All Out in Chicago, against a mystery opponent.