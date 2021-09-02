wrestling / News
Andrade el Idolo Teases Mystery Opponent At AEW All Out
As we reported yesterday, AEW President Tony Khan announced that the match between Andrade el Idolo and PAC was no longer a part of AEW All Out, as it was postponed due to travel issues. It appears (but isn’t confirmed) that the travel issues were related to PAC, as Andrade is teasing that he will still be at the event.
Not only that, but Andrade is teasing that he will still have a match at All Out in Chicago, against a mystery opponent.
I just wasted my time! It's like in boxing, when they don't make weight, the fighter has to be fined a sum of money Or is he just not ready to face me and he wants more time! @AEW #AEWAllOut #TranquilaRaza 👊🏼👊🏼👊🏼💀 https://t.co/InjjLjhRjU
— “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) September 2, 2021
@AndradeElIdolo vs ? #AllOut #Chicago pic.twitter.com/XS2WN3GvW0
— “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) September 2, 2021
More Trending Stories
- More on Reports Of Vince McMahon & Bruce Prichard Producing WWE NXT
- Ric Flair On Real Reason Behind His WWE Release, Details Of What He Told Vince McMahon
- CM Punk Explains How Thunder Rosa Almost Made Him Cry Before AEW Debut On Rampage
- Rumored Explanations for Awkward Charlotte Flair vs. Nia Jax Match on Raw