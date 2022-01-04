Andrade El Idolo Teases Ric Flair Allying With Him in AEW

Andrade El Idolo has teased the possibility of an old rival of Sting’s coming to his aid in Ric Flair. El Idolo, who distracted Darby Allin on AEW Rampage after his match with Anthony Bowens which allowed The Acclaimed to attack the former TNT Champion, posted to Twitter on Tuesday to share a photo of himself and Flair from AAA TripleMania XXIX.

El Idolo wrote: