Andrade El Idolo Turns on Chavo Guerrero On AEW Rampage
September 10, 2021
Andrade El Idolo’s association with Chavo Guerrero has come to an end, as the AEW star attacked Guerrero on tonight’s AEW Rampage. Idolo decked Guerrero on the show after the latter smacked PAC with an iPad, which allowed Andrade to get the win in the opening match of tonight’s show.
Idolo took exception to Guerrero’s actions and decked him before leaving. Guerrero was then beaten down by PAC and the Lucha Bros to end the segment.
This is not the way @mexwarrior expected his Friday night to turn out after helping @AndradeElIdolo win – Tune in to @tntdrama NOW to watch #AEWRampage pic.twitter.com/Nof9YfeLAO
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 11, 2021
