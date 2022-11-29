Andrade El Idolo Undergoes Surgery To Fix Torn Pec

Andrade El Idolo is on the shelf, revealing that he underwent surgery to fix a torn pectoral muscle. The AEW star posted to Instagram on Monday to announce that he tore his pec a few months ago and underwent surgery today:

“My first surgery I can’t believe it happened. A few months ago, I tore my pectoral muscle. Thanks god! I could and wanted to finish my match. I kept working because I love the business but we know that many people do not value your effort, these days off I took the opportunity to go to Dr. #andrade #elidolo”

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to El Idolo for a quick and full recovery.