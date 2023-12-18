wrestling / News
Andrade el Idolo Says He Has ‘Unfinished Business’ With Claudio Castagnoli
In a video posted to social media after AEW Collision, Andrade el Idolo said he had unfinished business with Claudio Castagnoli. Castagnoli defeated Andrade in the Continental Classic, after using a low blow.
Andrade said: “Claudio [Castagnoli], I have respect for you. But after tonight, we have unfinished business. This is not the end for me; this is only the beginning. I have one more match, but Claudio, I hope to see you soon.”
EXCLUSIVE: With one match left in the #AEWContinentalClassic, @AndradeElIdolo is staying focused, but sends a message to @ClaudioCSRO after their match on #AEWCollision. pic.twitter.com/M6tSz9aiEs
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 18, 2023
