Andrade el Idolo Says He Has ‘Unfinished Business’ With Claudio Castagnoli

In a video posted to social media after AEW Collision, Andrade el Idolo said he had unfinished business with Claudio Castagnoli. Castagnoli defeated Andrade in the Continental Classic, after using a low blow.

Andrade said: “Claudio [Castagnoli], I have respect for you. But after tonight, we have unfinished business. This is not the end for me; this is only the beginning. I have one more match, but Claudio, I hope to see you soon.”