wrestling / News
Andrade el Idolo vs. Alan ‘5’ Angels and More Set For This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation
All Elite Wrestling has revealed the lineup for today’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, which airs tonight on Youtube at 7 PM ET. You can find spoilers here. The show includes:
* Kris Statlander vs. Ashley D’Amboise
* Andrade el Idolo vs. Alan ‘5’ Angels
* Tony Nese vs. J. Spade
* The Dark Order (Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, Jon Silver & Alex Reynolds) vs. Allen Russell, Dale Springs, Izaiah Zane & Kameron Russell
* Roppongi Vice vs. The Factory’s Aaron Solo & Nick Comoroto
* Anna Jay, Hikaru Shida & Ruby Soho vs. Emi Sakura, Raychell Rose & The Bunny
* The Hardys & Top Flight vs. Angelico, The Blade & Private Party
#TheHardys are in action TONIGHT on #AEWDarkElevation at 7/6c!@MATTHARDYBRAND & @JEFFHARDYBRAND team up with @TopFlight612 to face the #AFO's #PrivateParty (@IsiahKassidy/@Marq_Quen), @BladeofBuffalo & @AngelicoAAA!
▶️ https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB pic.twitter.com/DkJkZwrGd6
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 18, 2022
A brand new episode of #AEWDarkElevation drops TONIGHT at 7/6c!
–@AndradeElIdolo v @Alan_V_Angels
–@TonyNese v @WildCardJSpade
–#DarkOrder's @EvilUno/@stu_dos/@SilverNumber1/@YTAlexReynolds v #DaRussellTwins/@dalespringspro/#IzaiahZane
▶️ https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB pic.twitter.com/lfjZgvW7v3
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 18, 2022
On tonight's #AEWDarkElevation at 7/6c!
–#RoppongiVice (@trentylocks/@azucarRoc) v #TheFactory's @AaronSoloAEW/@Mr_Freakbeast
–@shidahikaru/@realrubysoho/@annajay___ v @AllieWrestling/@EmiSakura_gtmv/@ItsRaychellRose
–@callmekrisstat v @Ashley_DAmboise
▶️ https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB pic.twitter.com/bbtCwUMARJ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 18, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Christian Cage Reveals He and Edge Were Originally Going to Split After WrestleMania 2000 Ladder Match
- Roman Reigns Breaks Character, Thanks Fans at Saturday’s WWE Live Event (Video)
- Matt Hardy Says AEW Locker Room Not Worried About Warner Bros. Discovery Merger
- WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results 4.16.22: Roman Reigns Battles Drew McIntyre, More