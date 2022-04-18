wrestling / News

Andrade el Idolo vs. Alan ‘5’ Angels and More Set For This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation

April 18, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dark: Elevation

All Elite Wrestling has revealed the lineup for today’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, which airs tonight on Youtube at 7 PM ET. You can find spoilers here. The show includes:

* Kris Statlander vs. Ashley D’Amboise
* Andrade el Idolo vs. Alan ‘5’ Angels
* Tony Nese vs. J. Spade
* The Dark Order (Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, Jon Silver & Alex Reynolds) vs. Allen Russell, Dale Springs, Izaiah Zane & Kameron Russell
* Roppongi Vice vs. The Factory’s Aaron Solo & Nick Comoroto
* Anna Jay, Hikaru Shida & Ruby Soho vs. Emi Sakura, Raychell Rose & The Bunny
* The Hardys & Top Flight vs. Angelico, The Blade & Private Party

