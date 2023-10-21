Andrade El Idolo vs. Bryan Danielson & More Added To AEW Collision

AEW has added two matches to this week’s episode of Collision, including Andrade El Idolo vs. Bryan Danielson. Tony Khan announced the latter match on Twitter on Friday, while it was also announced that FTR will be competing against an as-yet-unnamed team.

The lineup for Saturday’s show, which airs live on TNT, is:

* AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: Ricky Starks & Big Bill vs. Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta

* Memphis Street Fight: Eddie Kingston vs. Jeff Jarrett

* Andrade El Idolo vs. Bryan Danielson

* Miro vs. Action Andretti

* FTR vs. TBA