Andrade El Idolo Wants to Wrestle Claudio CSRO in Mexico

April 16, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WrestleMania 30 Cesaro, Claudio CSRO Image Credit: WWE

As noted, former WWE Superstar Cesaro recently changed his Instagram handle to Claudio CSRO. He shared an Instagram post this week, writing, “Y’all know me, still the same O.G.”

It appears AEW star Andrade El Idolo is interested in a match with Claudio, writing, “El ídolo vs Claudio but now in mexico mi amigo the last time was in your country.” Also, WWE Superstar Sheamus responded to the post, writing, “Ice Ice Sheamy”

You can view Claudio’s post below. As previously reported, Claudio CSRO exited WWE after failing to come to terms on a new contract in February.

