Andrade el Idolo Recovers His Mask After Winning Ladder Match on AEW Collision

Andrade el Idolo finally has his mask back after he defeated Buddy Matthews in a ladder match on AEW Collision. The match went back and forth and featured several ladder bumps, as you might expect. At various points both Andrade and Matthews were handcuffed to the ropes before escaping. In the end, Julia Hart tried to stop Andrade, but he shoved her off the ladder onto Matthews, through a table in the corner, for the win.

