Andrade El Idolo’s In-Ring Debut & More Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

Andrade El Idolo will be making his in-ring AEW debut on next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. AEW announced on tonight’s show that El Idolo will face Matt Sydal in his first match for the company on the Road Rager special episode, which will see the company’s return to the road.

Also announced for next week is MJF naming his stipulations for a match against Chris Jericho if Jericho does want to face him, and the first AEW mixed tag team match as Orange Cassidy and Kris Statlander take on The Bunny and The Blade. Finally, The Inner Circle will face The Pinnacle in a six-man tag team bout.

The full lineup for next week’s show is:

* AEW Tag Team Championship Match: The Young Bucks vs. Penta El Zero M and Eddie Kingston

* Mixed Tag Team Match: Orange Cassidy and Kris Statlander vs. The Bunny and The Blade

* South Beach Strap Match: Cody Rhodes vs. QT Marshall

* Andrade El Idolo vs. Matt Sydal

* Maxwell Jacob Friedman and Chris Jericho go face-to-face.

* The Inner Circle (Santana, Ortiz, and Jake Hager) vs. The Pinnacle (Wardlow and FTR)