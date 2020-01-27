Andrade: ‘I’m the New Face of Latinos’

– As previously reported, Andrade defeated Humberto Carrillo during the Royal Rumble Kickoff show to retain the United States Championship. Andrade and Zelina Vega were interviewed backstage after the match, which you can see below.

The reigning US champion stated on the win, “Congratulations? For what?! Congratulations. It’s my time. Who’s Humberto? I beat Rey Mysterio. I beat Humberto. Andrade is the new face of Latinos. Humberto? Congratulations?! This is my championship!”

His manager, Zelina Vega, added, “Who’s next? There’s no competition for you! He is head and shoulders above everybody else. Andrade has no peers. He has no competition.”

As of now, the US champ is not one of the official listed competitors to compete in tonight’s men’s Royal Rumble match, so it’s unknown if he will make an appearance. At the very least, he walks out of Minute Maid Park still the US champ.