Andrade Interview, Brock Anderson Debut & More Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has a big card set for next week’s Friday night episode of Dynamite including Andrade El Idolo speaking and more. AEW has announced the following lineup for the show, which airs next week on Friday via TNT and includes the in-ring AEW debut of Arn Anderson’s son Brock as he teams with Cody Rhodesa against QT Marshall and Aaron Solow:

* MMA Rules Cage Fight: Jake Hager vs. Wardlow

* Cody Rhodes & Brock Anderson vs. QT Marshall and Aaron Solow

* Jim Ross interviews Andrade El Idolo

* Penta, Kingston, & Kazarian vs. Matt Jackson and Good Brothers

* Orange Cassidy vs. Cezar Bononi

* Darby Allin vs. Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page