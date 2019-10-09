Andrade on Being Nervous About Meeting Ric Flair When He Started Dating Charlotte, on the Connection They Share Inside and Outside the Ring

– Digital Spy recently interviewed WWE Superstar Andrade, who discussed first meeting Ric Flair. Andrade is also dating Flair’s daughter, WWE Superstar and Smackdown women’s champion Charlotte Flair ahead of the Friday Night Smackdown debut on FOX last week. Below are some highlights.

Andrade on meeting Charlotte Flair: “When we first met I was seriously so, so nervous. Now I’m so happy. I love Ric Flair. He’s a great person with me, he talks, texts me, sometimes we have dinner. He’s great with me now. When we first started [dating] I asked Charlotte, ‘Please don’t say nothing to your dad’, and she said, ‘No it’s my dad, he won’t care.'”

Andrade on his respect for Ric Flair: “I have so much respect for her dad and professional respect for what he did in this business, he’s a legend.”

Andrade on Charlotte Flair and him focusing on their own careers: “Now she is focusing on her career and I am focusing on my career. But in the future maybe we’ll be a Mixed Match Challenge team; I know it’s a great idea. Maybe not now, maybe in a year or two years. I like this idea because I have a great connection with her outside the ring and inside the ring. Sometimes we work out together and when we train in the ring and talk in the ring, I feel the same connection to her as we have outside the ring.”