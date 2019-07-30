wrestling / News
Andrade Says He’s the New Face of Latinos and Will End Rey Mysterio’s Legacy
– During last night’s edition of Raw, Andrade eliminated Rey Mysterio during the Gauntlet Match. After he eliminated Mysterio, Andrade ripped of Mysterio’s mask. After the show, the former NXT champion took to social media, relishing in what he did to Mysterio.
Andrade wrote on Twitter, “I am the new face of Latinos!!! I will end with the legacy of #ReyMistero.” Also, in an Instagram post, he stated, “I enjoyed this moment so much, I remembered my time in Mexico when I did this every week !!!”
WWE later released a post-show interview video with Sarah Schreiber and Rey Mysterio, who revealed he now has two goals after last night. First, Mysterio wants to regain the US title. Second, Rey Mysterio says he wants payback on Andrade for what he did with his mask. Currently, Rey Mysterio doesn’t have a match scheduled for Summerslam. This incident happening on TV could be a tease for a future match between the two at the upcoming event, and perhaps it could even be hinting at a potential Mask vs. Hair match for them.
I am the new face of Latinos!!! I will end with the legacy of #ReyMistero https://t.co/xU8Roj15uq
— “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeCienWWE) July 30, 2019
