Andrade On Becoming the New Latino Face of WWE, Possibly Working an Angle With Fiancee Charlotte Flair

– Andrade spoke with the New York Post for a new interview discussing his rise in WWE and more. Some highlights are below:

On taking his opportunity: “Always Rey Mysterio was the face of Latinos [and] in the past Eddie Guerrero. Now is my moment to be the face of the Latinos in WWE. It looks strong to win the title, no? I’m more strong with more opportunities and focused on the next title … This is why I’m preparing and I’m working hard, so maybe in one year no more Rey Mysterio. I’m the new face and my legacy starts.”

On fitting into WWE’s status as a global company: “The WWE is a company that’s in the world. There are many languages. There’s India, there’s Spanish, Japanese, Chinese, many languages … I am trying to practice for the future [for] great promos in English and a little Spanish, you know the promos before with Rey Mysterio and, in the past, Eddie Guerrero,” Andrade said.

On his on-screen chemistry with Zelina Vega: “Now it’s part of Andrade. Sometimes when Zelina is injured or something, sometimes when I go to the ring and Zelina’s not in my corner, something is confused or like I forgot something. Now Zelina is beside Andrade. Andrade is beside Zelina. Now it’s a team.”

On the possibility of an angle with fiancee Charlotte Flair: “Maybe in the future, but now she’s focused on her work. I’m focused on my work. Now Zelina’s in my corner. Maybe in the future, but not for now.”