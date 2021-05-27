wrestling / News

Andrade Reacts to Charlotte Flair Doing His Moves On Raw

May 27, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Andrade WWE

Andrade noticed his fiancée Charlotte Flair doing some of his moves on Raw this week, and took to Instagram to react. The WWE alumnus posted a comparison video of Charlotte paying homage to him in her match with Asuka by using a feint front kick into a discus back elbow and a a springboard moonsault into a standing moonsault, as you can see below.

Andrade wrote in the caption:

“My friend, my couple, my fiancé, my motivation, my grumpy too. Mi media naranja!!! @calibre50oficial #simplementegracias #andrade #elidolo #lareina #thequeen #charlotteflair #motivation THE WORLD IS OURS @charlottewwe”

