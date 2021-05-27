wrestling / News
Andrade Reacts to Charlotte Flair Doing His Moves On Raw
May 27, 2021 | Posted by
Andrade noticed his fiancée Charlotte Flair doing some of his moves on Raw this week, and took to Instagram to react. The WWE alumnus posted a comparison video of Charlotte paying homage to him in her match with Asuka by using a feint front kick into a discus back elbow and a a springboard moonsault into a standing moonsault, as you can see below.
Andrade wrote in the caption:
“My friend, my couple, my fiancé, my motivation, my grumpy too. Mi media naranja!!! @calibre50oficial #simplementegracias #andrade #elidolo #lareina #thequeen #charlotteflair #motivation THE WORLD IS OURS @charlottewwe”