Andrade Releases New Line of ‘El Idolo Andrade’ Merchandise

– Former WWE Superstar Andrade has started up his own line of official “El Idolo Andrade” merchandise at Pro Wrestling Tees. You can see his announcement on the new apparel below. So, it appears “El Idolo Andrade” will be his ring name for the time being.

As noted, the former NXT and WWE US champion was released from WWE last month. Andrade recently said he’s interested in multiple companies and teased signing a new contract last week.