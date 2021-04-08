wrestling / News
Andrade Reportedly Receiving WrestleMania Weekend Appearance Offers Outside of WWE
April 8, 2021 | Posted by
– Fightful Select has an update on the status of Andrade, who was recently released from WWE. Also, during a recent media call, Andrade revealed that he’s currently in talks with several companies.
According to the new update from Fightful, Andrade has reportedly been contacted about WrestleMania Weekend appearances that would take place outside of WWE. It’s reportedly unclear if Andrade has agreed to any of the appearances as of yet.
As noted, Andrade appeared to be teasing signing a new contract last week on his Twitter account.
