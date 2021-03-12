Andrade Reportedly Requests His Release From WWE

Wrestling Inc reports that Andrade has reportedly requested his release from the WWE and did so while at the RAW taping this past Monday. It’s unknown if the request will be granted or not at this time. He’s currently still listed as a member of the RAW roster on WWE.com.

Andrade trended on social media earlier today after he dropped “WWE” from his Twitter handle (@AndradeElIdolo).

He also wrote the following on Instagram: “Si no te gusta donde estás muévete no eres un árbol! Feliz fin de semana! If you don’t like where you are, move you are not a tree. Great weekend! #andrade #elidolo #outfit #style #estilo #salud #weekend”