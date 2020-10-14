Andrade Reportedly Undergoing Elective Surgery, Will Be Out a Month

Andrade’s going undrafted drew some raised eyebrows from fans, but apparently the reason has to do with a surgery that will keep him out of action a few weeks. Wrestling Inc reports that Andrade, who last wrestled a losing effort against Angel Garza on Raw, is undergoing a minor elective procedure and will be out of action for about a month.

Andrade is one of two roster members who are still free agents, along with Mickie James who is currently out of action with a broken nose. WI reports that Andrade is expected to get a push when he returns to action.