Andrade Retains Championship on Latest Episode of WWE Speed
August 30, 2024
Andrade is still the Speed champion retaining his title on today’s episode of WWE Speed on X. He defeated Pete Dunne, who won a #1 contenders tournament earlier in the week for the shot.
Andrade has been Speed champion for 84 days after winning it from Ricochet on June 7. He is only the second champion in the belt’s history.
TODAY on #WWESpeed!
It's time for the #WWESpeed Championship Match, exclusively on @X! Will @AndradeElIdolo continue his reign as #WWESpeed Champion or will @PeteDunneYxB leave victorious? 👀 pic.twitter.com/1Rq1GqnCHV
— WWE (@WWE) August 30, 2024