Andrade Retains Championship on Latest Episode of WWE Speed

August 30, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Image Credit: WWE

Andrade is still the Speed champion retaining his title on today’s episode of WWE Speed on X. He defeated Pete Dunne, who won a #1 contenders tournament earlier in the week for the shot.

Andrade has been Speed champion for 84 days after winning it from Ricochet on June 7. He is only the second champion in the belt’s history.

