Andrade Retains US Title at Royal Rumble Kickoff (Video)

– Andrade walks out of Houston, Texas tonight the United States champion. He defeated Humberto Carrillo during tonight’s Kickoff show to retain the title. You can check out some clips and highlights from the US title match below. As of now, Andrade is not confirmed to be competing for the men’s Royal Rumble match, and he was not in the confirmed list of names for tonight’s match. However, he was at least victorious in his US title match. You can check out some photos and clips for Andrade’s match during the Kickoff show below.

The reigning champion was victorious in the match after Carrillo attempted a sunset flip. Then, he rolled through and managed to get the pinfall on Carrillo for the victory.

Andrade did compete in last year’s Royal Rumble, where he was one of the last four men in the match. He was ultimately eliminated by Braun Strowman. You can watch the full Andrade vs. Humberto Carrillo match from the Kickoff show RIGHT HERE.