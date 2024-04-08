wrestling / News

Andrade Says Teaming With Rey Mysterio Was A Dream Come True

April 8, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Andrade Rey Mysterio Zelina Vega WWE Smackdown Image Credit: WWE

In an interview with The Ringer (via Fightful), Andrade spoke about teaming with Rey Mysterio at Wrestlemania 40 this past weekend, which he called a dream come true. The two defeated Dominik Mysterio and Santos Escobar on Saturday.

He said: “It’s excellent. I don’t have words because — I have many dreams, but yesterday, those dreams came true, [Wrestling] at WrestleMania after 20 years in this business. Second, tag teaming with Rey Mysterio is something incredible. It’s incredible. I couldn’t believe I was at WrestleMania beside Rey Mysterio.

