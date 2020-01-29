wrestling / News
Andrade Shares Message After WWE Suspension Announcement
January 29, 2020 | Posted by
– As previously reported, WWE confirmed the Wellness Policy violation for US champion Andrade, and he has been suspended for 30 days, effective Tuesday (Jan. 28). Earlier today, Andrade posted a message on his official Instagram account following the suspension announcement.
Andrade wrote about not quitting because times are tough. He wrote in the caption, “Never quit because things got tough, remember where you come from and where you are going.” You can check out that Instagram post below.
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff On If Hulk Hogan Tried to Avoid Working With Vader, Hogan Not Believing Vader’s Style Would Fit His
- WWE Reportedly References Matt Riddle/Brock Lesnar Confrontation During PC Class
- Backstage News on Creative Changes With ROH and Marty Scurll, Booking Offers Allegedly Made to AEW’s Cody Rhodes
- More Backstage Details on Matt Riddle and Brock Lesnar Altercation, What Lesnar Allegedly Told Riddle