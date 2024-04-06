Andrade Sides With Rey Mysterio On WWE Smackdown, Replaces Dragon Lee At WrestleMania 40

Andrade has sided with Rey Mysterio, joining forces with him on WWE Smackdown to take Dragon Lee’s place at WrestleMania 40. Friday’s show saw Lee get taken out backstage, making him unable to compete at tomorrow’s PPV alongside Mysterio against Santos Escobar and Dominik Mysterio.

Andrade came out to the ring with Dominik & Escobar for Elektra Lopez’s match against Zelina Vega. After Lopez got the win, Dominik and Escobar attacked Rey and Andrade turned on them, siding with Rey and Vega. He was later named as Dragon Lee’s replacement for Saturday’s night one match.