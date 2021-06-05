Andrade Sparks Speculation With ‘Good News’ Post Featuring Charlotte Flair

Andrade caused a host of speculation after he took to social media to reveal that he and fiancee Charlotte Flair are celebrating some “good news.” The WWE alumnus posted a picture of the two to Twitter, writing:

“Let’s celebrate the good news. I love you #mami and you look pretty #queen”

Fans began speculating on whether Flair was pregnant of if a wedding date for the couple was set. Neither of the two have commented on any such speculation at this time. Flair is set to face Rhea Ripley at WWE Hell in a Cell for the Raw Women’s Championship on June 20th. Andrade is working his first post-WWE show next weekend for Xalos and has several other matches, including an AAA Mega Championship match against Kenny Omega at TripleMania, scheduled.