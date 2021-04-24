Andrade Supports Charlotte Flair And Defends Her From Online Critics

As we reported yesterday, Charlotte Flair went after Dave Meltzer on Twitter for making comments about her appearance on an episode of Wrestling Observer Radio.

She wrote at the time: “Yeah, I just listened. I thought @davemeltzerWON would have learned his lesson last time commenting about women’s bodies, but apparently I’m fair game. So I get to respond. Again. To a rumor about my body. Again. You know what? This is when I stop. Dave, Go To Hell. You have my phone number. It would take you 30 seconds to ask as opposed to giving straight crap to your listeners. Grow up. For you, of all people, to comment on a woman’s looks…Do you have any shame, decency or professionalism left at all? Find a mirror. Look hard Dave.”

In response, Andrade took to Twitter to share photos of Flair without any makeup or filters to back her up, noting that she’s only had one surgery instead of multiple as people claim.

He wrote: “workout, diet, facials. I show them without filters and without makeup what my fiancee @MsCharlotteWWE looks like and for all those people who comment that she has 1000000 surgeries ( just one) . Please stop talking shit. @davemeltzerWON”