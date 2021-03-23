wrestling / News
Andrade Teases Return to Former Gimmick, Praises Murphy & Angel Garza
Andrade has been busy on social media since his WWE release, as he teased a return to his old non-WWE gimmick and had high praise for Murphy & Angel Garza. The WWE alum, who was granted his release on Sunday, posted to Instagram today to share a picture of himself as La Sombra from his CMLL days. He included the hashtag “rebuildingandrade,” as you can see below.
Andrade also replied to well-wishes by both Murphy and Garza following his release, telling them both that he hopes they get the pushes they deserve. You can see all three posts below.
There’s no word on what’s next for Andrade in wrestling, and there are conflicting reports on whether he has a no-compete clause.
Gracias Carnal! Mis mejores deseos y ojalá ya te den [email protected] mereces!! 👊🏼👊🏼👊🏼
— “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) March 22, 2021
Thanks Pe…. you are great too they just need to give you the chance👊🏼👊🏼👊🏼
— “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) March 22, 2021
