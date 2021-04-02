wrestling / News
Andrade Teases Signing With A New Company
In a post on Twitter, Andrade showed him taking a pen to paper and teased signing a contract with a new company. He didn’t specify where he signed, only captioning the post with “New beginnings.”
Andrade was released from WWE last month and has said he is interested in multiple companies. He has no 90-day non-compete clause so he can show up at any time for any company.
New Beginnings! Un nuevo Comienzo! #TheWorldIsMine #ElMundoEsMio 👊🏼👊🏼👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/dqBFfK607N
— “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) April 2, 2021
