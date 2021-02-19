wrestling / News

Andrade Teasing Fans With NXT Return Again

February 19, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Andrade "Cien" Almas NXT Takeover WarGames highlights

Back in October, Andrade teased a possible return to NXT by posting a photo of himself with the NXT title on Twitter. He wasn’t drafted in the 2020 Draft and hasn’t appeared on WWE TV since October.

He’s back at it on Twitter, as he posted another photo from his days on the black and yellow brand yesterday morning.

