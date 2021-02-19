wrestling / News
Andrade Teasing Fans With NXT Return Again
February 19, 2021 | Posted by
Back in October, Andrade teased a possible return to NXT by posting a photo of himself with the NXT title on Twitter. He wasn’t drafted in the 2020 Draft and hasn’t appeared on WWE TV since October.
He’s back at it on Twitter, as he posted another photo from his days on the black and yellow brand yesterday morning.
👊🏼👊🏼👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/X32VnDyIvZ
— “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeCienWWE) February 18, 2021
