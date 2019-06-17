wrestling / News

WWE News: Andrade Thanks Fans For Their Support, Five Things to Know Before Raw

June 17, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Andrade Raw 4-15-19

– Andrade is grateful to the WWE Universe for their well-wishes as he deals with the passing of his mother. The Smackdown star took to Twitter to thank WWE, the fans, his girlfriend Charlotte Flair and his friends for their support during this difficult time:

– Here is the latest WWE Now video, looking at the five things you need to know before Raw:

Andrade, RAW, WWE

