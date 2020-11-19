wrestling / News
Andrade Thanks Zelina Vega After Her Release, Vega Responds
November 19, 2020 | Posted by
In a post on Instagram, Andrade thanked Zelina Vega following her release from WWE last week. After he posted, Vega responded with praise for the WWE star on her Twitter account.
She wrote: “Thank you for everything @AndradeCienWWE being with you will forever be one of the highlights of my career. Both professionally and personally. You’re one of the best in the world and it was an honor. Te quiero mucho hermano #tranquilo”
Thank you for everything @AndradeCienWWE 👊🏽 being with you will forever be one of the highlights of my career. Both professionally and personally. You’re one of the best in the world and it was an honor. Te quiero mucho hermano 🙏🏽 #tranquilo https://t.co/T21VHayANF
— 𝓩𝖊𝖑𝖎𝖓𝖆 𝓥𝖊𝖌𝖆 (@Zelina_VegaWWE) November 19, 2020
