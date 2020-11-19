Andrade Thanks Zelina Vega After Her Release, Vega Responds

In a post on Instagram, Andrade thanked Zelina Vega following her release from WWE last week. After he posted, Vega responded with praise for the WWE star on her Twitter account.

She wrote: “Thank you for everything @AndradeCienWWE being with you will forever be one of the highlights of my career. Both professionally and personally. You’re one of the best in the world and it was an honor. Te quiero mucho hermano #tranquilo”