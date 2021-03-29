wrestling / News

Andrade To Give First Post-WWE Interview Tonight

March 29, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Lucha Libre Online has announced that Andrade will have an interview tonight, which will be his first since leaving WWE. He will talk with Hugo Savinovich on Facebook at 7 PM ET. He was released from the company earlier this month and revealed that he has no non-compete clause.

The post reads: “We told them that the game would change. Tomorrow, The Idol, The Elder Ungovernable, The Shadow, @andradealmas arrives at UNCENSORED with Hugo Savinovich in Lucha Libre Online. Facebook Live, 7:00 pm (ET), this is going to to be lit.

