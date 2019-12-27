Andrade Wins WWE United States Championship at Madison Square Garden Live Event (Pics, Video)

– We have a new WWE United States Champion following Thursday’s live event at Madison Square Garden. Andrade defeated Rey Mysterio to capture the title, and you can see pics and video below.

This marks Andrade’s first championship on Raw or Smackdown; he was previously the NXT Champion from November 2017 to April of 2018. Mysterio’s second US Title run ends at 31 days, having won the title from AJ Styles at the November 25th episode of Raw.

REY MYSTERIO JUST LOST THE US TITLE TO ANDRADE!! #WWEMSG pic.twitter.com/JeWYsOYz5p — ᴼⁿᵉᵀʷᵉⁿᵗⁱⁱˢᵉᵛᵉⁿ ⁿ (@c_xx_vii) December 27, 2019

Andrade has defeated Rey Mysterio to become the new US champion😵#WWEMSG pic.twitter.com/tVT4XJ8uiu — Fardeen (@rasslin_fanatic) December 27, 2019