wrestling / News

Andrade Wins WWE United States Championship at Madison Square Garden Live Event (Pics, Video)

December 26, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Andrade Raw 4-15-19

– We have a new WWE United States Champion following Thursday’s live event at Madison Square Garden. Andrade defeated Rey Mysterio to capture the title, and you can see pics and video below.

This marks Andrade’s first championship on Raw or Smackdown; he was previously the NXT Champion from November 2017 to April of 2018. Mysterio’s second US Title run ends at 31 days, having won the title from AJ Styles at the November 25th episode of Raw.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Andrade, Madison Square Garden, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading