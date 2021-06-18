Andrade Works Independent Show In California, Charlotte Flair In Attendance

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Andrade worked an independent wrestling show last Saturday in Anaheim, California. He came to the ring wearing his La Sombra mask but took it off once the match started. He also used his WWE music for the event. The idea of him wearing the mask in AEW and taking it off as part of his entrance has been discussed.

It was also noted that Charlotte Flair was in attendance for the show, as the entire Flair family, including Ric, were on vacation this week in Las Vegas. Charlotte was watching Andrade in the upper level and attempted to stay out of the spotlight. However the announcers for the event noted that Andrade was “not alone” and Andrade himself mentioned her during his promo after the match, where he challenged El Hijo del Santo.