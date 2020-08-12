Andrade Would Have Loved to Be Dominik Mysterio’s First Opponent

Andrade sees potential in a future match with Dominik Mysterio, and wishes he could have been the newly-signed legacy star’s first opponent. Andrade spoke with Planeta Wrestling and talked about his respect for Mysterio and hope for a match with Dominik down the line.

“Apart from the feud that we had, Rey Mysterio is a great person,” he said (translated by Carlos Toro of Fightful). “Inside the ring, he’s a rival, but outside the ring, he’s a great guy. I would have loved to have faced Dominik in his WWE debut. I think in the future we can lock up [in the ring],” Andrade said.

While Dominik is instead having his first match against Seth Rollins at SummerSlam, Andrade will have his own big match at the PPV as he teams with Angel Garza for a Raw Tag Team Championships shot against The Street Profits. The full interview in Spanish is below: