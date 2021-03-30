Andrade Says WWE Incorrectly Told Charlotte Flair She Was Pregnant, Charlotte’s Team Responds

Andrade said in his first post-WWE interview that the company pulled Charlotte Flair from WrestleMania because they diagnosed her as pregnant, with Flair’s team quickly clarifying the matter. As noted earlier, Andrade spoke with Lucha Libre Online on Monday night and during the interview he talked about why Flair was taken off of WrestleMania 37, noting that a WWE doctor called Flair and said she was pregnant. He noted that he and Flair went out to get pregnancy tests, which came back negative.

“About 15 days ago, two things happened,” he said (thanks to Fightful, Carlos Toro, and Luis Pulido for transcription & translation). “When I asked for my release, it was on a Monday. The following day, I had things with the company and I got COVID and my girlfriend also tested positive. No one knows about this. I got COVID and after I got it. On Sunday, [roughly a week] after getting COVID, I got a call and they gave me the release. It was what I wanted. The doctor who punished me for the positive test last year. About three weeks, it was a Wednesday afternoon, like 7 or 8 PM, they called her and it was the same doctor from the [drug test]. She was a little scared, asking, ‘What’s happening, what’s going on?’ They told her that she was pregnant. She was confused because we went to a pharmacy. We bought pregnancy tests and everything went negative.

He continued, “How does a doctor, supposedly one of the best, go and tell her that? It was the same doctor who said I tested positive. Was that a lie too? WWE didn’t do anything about, no blood testing to make sure. So, it fell on us to go the next day and get tested to see if she was really pregnant. We did that on our own. Only then afterwards, WWE offered to help. But they took her out of storylines because ‘she wasn’t cleared because she was pregnant.’ Four days after more testing, WWE didn’t say anything. They pulled her out of storylines.”

After Andrade’s comments began circulating, Flair’s team issued a statement to Alex McCarthy of TalkSPORT clarifying:

What Manny said about the pregnancy test in today’s interview is true, but a significant amount of context is lost in translation and we’d like to clear that up as best we can. A few weeks ago, Charlotte received a call from WWE medical telling her that her HCG levels had come back high and she was medically suspended for pregnancy. That day, she took several home tests that all came back negative. A few days later, blood work and ultrasound confirmed there was no pregnancy. This was before any issues with Covid (she is currently medically clear). This put a lot in context for her, mainly how small a woman’s career window is. The men are able to work well into their 50s while the women are seen as “older” in their early 30s even. For an athlete in her prime, these years mean everything. Her issue was with the process and how the information was relayed as opposed to the information itself.