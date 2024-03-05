Andrade Following WWE Raw Return: ‘This Is My Destiny’

– During last night’s edition of WWE Raw, the recently returned Andrade picked up a win over former WWE US and Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews. Following the victory, he spoke to Cathy Kelley in a Raw digital exclusive video, indicating he’s looking for his moment at WrestleMania 40.

Andrade said on the victory, “Thank you. I told you. I told everyone. Nobody’s going to stop me. This is my destiny. I am here. I am back. It’s almost WrestleMania, but not yet. So Andrade, siempre está listo.” The former WWE US Champion recently returned to the company in January at the Royal Rumble, competing in the men’s Rumble match. Last night’s Raw was his first match on Raw since October 2020.

Andrade does not currently have a match scheduled for WrestleMania 40. The event is scheduled for April 6-7 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.