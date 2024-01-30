wrestling / News

Andrade Officially Joins WWE Raw Roster After Return At Royal Rumble

January 29, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Andrade WWE Raw Image Credit: WWE

Andrade is officially back on the WWE Raw roster after he made his return to the company at the Royal Rumble. Monday night’s show saw Andrade appear backstage and sign a contract to become a member of the Raw roster.

After Andrade signed the contract, Nick Aldis appeared and congratulated Andrade, saying he had a handsome offer too, and it was a shame. After Andrade left, Aldis and Pearce sniped at each other a little bit until Bron Breakker called Aldis and he walked off.

