Andrade, Zelina Vega & Charlotte React to Andrade’s US Title Win, WWE Announces Title Change
– Andrade, Zelina Vega & Charlotte are all understandably excited by Andrade’s US Title win that went down on Thursday, and took to Twitter to comment. As reported, Andrade defeated Rey Mysterio to win the championship at the Madison Square Garden house show. Andrade and Vega took to Twitter to comment on the news, as did Andrade’s girlfriend Flair. You can see those reactions below.
WWE also announced the title change, as you can read below:
Andrade captures U.S. Title by defeating Rey Mysterio at Madison Square Garden
Andrade claimed the U.S. Title with a victory over Rey Mysterio at a WWE Live! event at Madison Square Garden.
The former NXT Champion now begins his first reign as a United States Champion by defeating one of WWE’s most decorated Superstars. Andrade earned the title opportunity after claiming a brutal Gauntlet Match win besting Humberto Carrillo.
Catch the newly crowned U.S. Champion on Monday Night Raw at 8/7 C on the USA Network.
Se los dije!! I was the future. Now I am THE NEW #UnitedStatesChampion #FaceOfLatinos https://t.co/9k4BHjGoE3
— “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeCienWWE) December 27, 2019
AND NEW.@WWE pic.twitter.com/2Jut3wklsH
— Zelina Vega (@Zelina_VegaWWE) December 27, 2019
And NEW 😭😭♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️ @AndradeCienWWE #USChamp #WWEMSG pic.twitter.com/gnFh6I94Zm
— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) December 27, 2019
.@AndradeCienWWE is your NEW #USChampion after defeating @reymysterio at #WWEMSG pic.twitter.com/0M2P36XPcj
— WWE (@WWE) December 27, 2019
