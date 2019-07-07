WWE News: Andrade and Zelina Vega Deliver Warning to Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch, Dolph Ziggler Remembers Who He Is, Rusev Enjoys Some Summer Vibes

– WWE released a promo clip of Andrade and Zelina Vega ahead of their mixed tag team match against Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch scheduled for this Monday’s Raw. Andrade says he and Zelina are the future and the new face of WWE. You can check out that video clip below.

– WWE released a promo of Dolph Ziggler from yesterday’s Utica event, where Ziggler cuts a promo on Kevin Owens. Dolph Ziggler said, “I will get back to what I’ve done my entire career. Not steal the show, not give zany one-liners, not funny little jokes. Going out in the middle of the ring and setting the bar and kicking it down and stealing the show and walking out with someone’s girlfriend because I need to remember just who the hell I am! I’m Dolph Ziggler, and you’re not.”

Ziggler is set to face Kevin Owens Tuesday night on Smackdown Live. You can check out that promo clip for Ziggler below.

– WWE Superstar Rusev shared a video on his Instagram page where he jumps into a pool and hits a ball with a kick. The caption reads, “Summer vibes.” Fellow WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler later commented, “Decent footwork. Should’ve caught the beer.” You can check out that pool clip with Rusev below.