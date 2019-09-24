Various News: Andre the Giant’s Daughter Displaying Rare Memorabilia at the Big Event, The Ringer Profiles MLW, Rock N’ Roll Express Working House of Glory

– PWInsider reports that Andre the Giant’s daughter will be appearing in November at the Big Event convention in Queens, New York. She will be displaying some rare items from Andre the Giant’s illustrious career.

– The Ringer recently did an article on Major League Wrestling (MLW) profiling the organization.

– IWF has announced that Tony Atlas, Tito Santana, and Bull James will be appearing at the upcoming IWF Firepower event on Friday, October 11.

Also, House of Glory announced that the Rock N’ Roll express will be working the November 16 event for the promotion. It will be held at the NYC Arena in Jamaica, Queens.