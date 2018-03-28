The Andre The Giant Documentary Premiere is Tomorrow, Hulk Hogan Scheduled to Appear

According to Pwinsider.com, WWE Studios and HBO will hold the official premiere screening of their Andre the Giant documentary tomorrow at 7 PM in Los Angeles prior to the film’s debut on April 10th. WWE is sending a number of personalities from the company to the screening, including The Big Show and Ronda Rousey. Hulk Hogan is also scheduled to attend the premiere, this would be his first appearance at any WWE-affiliated event since his July 2015 firing. He has reportedly been in talks with WWE about a potential return. Below are the promotional details on the premiere…

From HBO Sports, WWE, JMH Films and Ringer Films comes Andre The Giant, a documentary examining the life and career of one of the most beloved legends in WWE history. The ambitious, wide-ranging film explores Andre’s upbringing in France, his celebrated WWE career and his forays into the entertainment world. It includes interviews with Vince McMahon, Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Billy Crystal, Rob Reiner, family members and more. André René Roussimoff was born in 1946 in Molien, France. In his early teens, he exhibited signs of gigantism though he was not diagnosed with acromegaly until his twenties. He began his training in Paris at 17 and eventually became known in wrestling circuits around the world. In 1973, Andre joined the organization now known as World Wrestling Entertainment, where he became a superstar and rival of WWE legend Hulk Hogan. Emmy-winning Executive Producer Bill Simmons, who joined HBO in 2015 and founded sports and culture publication The Ringer, describes Andre as “the ultimate unicorn” and “a true legend.” “Everyone who ever crossed paths with him has an Andre story — and usually four or five,” says Simmons. “I’m delighted to join forces with [director] Jason Hehir and WWE so we can capture Andre’s amazing story once and for all.”