Andre the Giant Biography Will Be Released Tomorrow

ECW Press will release the Andre the Giant biography, The Eighth Wonder of the World by Pat Laprade and Bertrand Hebert, tomorrow. You can find full details below.

ECW Press announces the publication of the definitive and exhaustive biography of André the Giant, The Eighth Wonder of the World. The book will be officially released on April 14, 2020.

Is there a way to find truth in the stuff of legend? You may think you know André the Giant – but who was André Roussimoff? This comprehensive biography addresses the burning questions, outrageous stories, and common misconceptions about his height, his weight, his drawing power as a superstar, and his seemingly unparalleled capacity for food and alcohol. The Eighth Wonder of the World: The True Story of André the Giant transports readers beyond the smoke and mirrors of professional wrestling into the life of a real man.

Some highlights from the book:

André suffered from acromegaly. While his disorder is what made him a giant and a household name, it’s also what caused his untimely death at 46.

Behind-the-scenes experiences and reflections from André’s role in the cult classic film The Princess Bride describe how André’s fame crossed over from wrestling into pop culture

Exclusive interviews with André’s family and friends reveal the real man behind the legend.

Pat Laprade has been involved in pro wrestling for more than 15 years. He was a field producer for HBO’s critically acclaimed documentary André the Giant. With Bertrand Hébert he co-authored Mad Dogs, Midgets and Screw Jobs and Mad Dog: The Maurice Vachon Story. Involved in wrestling for more than 25 years, Hébert also co-wrote Pat Patterson’s biography, Accepted.