Andre the Giant Collection Coming to WWE Network on Monday

– WWE is set to add a Network Collection for Andre the Giant on Monday. WWE Network News reports that the collection will be added the network on April 2nd. The full listing for the collection is below.

The collection is being added ahead of HBO’s Andre the Giant documentary on April 10th.

* WWWF @ MSG 04/26/1976 – Too Much for The Big Cat: “Two monstrous athletes collide when Andre the Giant takes to the ring to go one-on-one with ‘The Big Cat’ Ernie Ladd.”

* WWWF @ MSG 10/25/1976 – Tribal Allies: “Andre the Giant partners with Billy White Wolf and Chief Jay Strongbow to take on Bruiser Brody and The Executioners.”

* WWF 08/09/1980 – Showdown at Shea: “Andre the Giant faces Hulk Hogan at Shea Stadium. Commentary originally recorded by Michael Cole and Mick Foley for Classics on Demand.”

* WWF All Star Wrestling 08/30/1980 – The Big Picture: “Vince McMahon demonstrates the incredible size of Andre the Giant in this memorable interview with the ‘Eighth Wonder of the World’.”

* WWF Championship Wrestling 09/13/1980 – Cheap Tactics (corrected from 10/03/1979): “In one of his earliest battles with Hulk Hogan, Andre the Giant finds himself on the receiving end of some cheap tactics.”

* CWF February 1981 – A Big Florida Man: “Andre the Giant invades Championship Wrestling from Florida by dominating the competition alongside Dusty Rhodes.”

* WWF @ Spectrum 11/14/1981 – Mongolian Stretcher Match: “Andre the Giant steps out of his element to go one-on-one with Killer Khan in a special Mongolian Stretcher Match.”

* Mid-South Wrestling 01/16/1982 – Dreams Do Come True: “Andre the Giant teams with Dusty Rhodes and Junkyard Dog to take on Ernie Ladd and The Wild Samoans.”

* WWF @ MSG 06/05/1982 – Size Does Matter: “Blackjack Mulligan’s domineering constitution is put to the test against Andre the Giant when they meet in singles action.”

* WCCW 06/12/1982 – Who’s Slamming Who?: “Andre the Giant shows everyone his abilities to battle multiple competitors by competing in a special Body Slam Battle Royal.”

* AWA 10/17/1982 – GiantMania: “After competing in a Battle Royal, Andre the Giant aligns himself with Hulk Hogan to launch ‘GiantMania’.”

* Mid-South Wrestling 10/30/1982 – Formidable Team: “Andre the Giant, Junkyard Dog, and Mil Mascaras battle Killer Khan, Hercules Hernandez, and Tully Blanchard.”

* AWA 11/10/1982 – No Rest for The Weasel: “Bobby ‘The Brain’ Heenan lives up to his nickname when Nick Bockwinkel defends the AWA Heavyweight Championship against Andre the Giant.”

* WCCW 01/15/1983 – Fight to the Finish: “Andre the Giant battles the best that World Class Championship Wrestling has to offer in a Six-Man Elimination Match.”

* WWF 08/02/1983 – A Natural Attraction: “Andre the Giant’s accomplishments are on display when he joins Buddy Rogers on an all new edition of Buddy’s Corner.”

* WWF @ Spectrum 09/24/1983 – The Bigger They Come?: “The WWE Universe sees why there is only room for one true big man in WWE after Andre the Giant faces Big John Studd in a Steel Cage Match.”

* WWF 03/06/1984 – Piper’s Pitfall: “After taunting Andre the Giant on Piper’s Pit, Rowdy Roddy Piper pays the penalty for his actions when they meet in singles action.”

* Tuesday Night Titans 07/24/1984 – Big Man, Big Personality: “Andre the Giant joins Vince McMahon and Lord Alfred Hayes to show everyone the size of his personality.”

* WWF @ Maple Leaf Gardens 10/21/1984 – Laws of Gravity: “Andre the Giant is faced with another sizeable challenge when he goes one-on-one with Kamala in a Steel Cage Match.”

* WWF All Star Wrestling 01/19/1985 – Horse of a Different Color: “The WWE Universe learns that the west just isn’t big enough for a man like Andre the Giant when he is interviewed on Blackjack’s BBQ.”

* WrestleMania I – …The Harder They Fall: “With money on the line, Andre the Giant goes toe-to-toe with Big John Studd in a special Body Slam Challenge.”

* WrestleMania 2 – Royal Domination: “Andre the Giant looks to stand tall in a Battle Royal featuring WWE Superstars and gridiron greats.”

* Prime Time Wrestling 02/02/1987 – A Two-Headed Beast: “After years of fighting on the side of right, Andre the Giant aligns with Bobby Heenan to get what he wants.”

* WrestleMania III – The Burning Will Inside: “With gold on his mind, Andre the Giant challenges Hulk Hogan for the WWE Championship on The Grandest Stage of Them All.”

* Survivor Series 1987 – Sole Survivor: “At the very first event of WWE’s fall classic, Andre the Giant competes in 5-on-5 Survivor Series Elimination Match.”

* The Main Event 02/05/1988 – Money Talks: “Andre the Giant shows everyone the power of money when he challenges Hulk Hogan for the WWE Championship.”

* WrestleMania IV – Keeping Hulkamania Down: “Andre the Giant tries to keep Hulk Hogan from capturing the WWE Title in the tournament to crown a new champion.”

* WWF @ MSG 07/25/1988 – Battling Hacksaw: “Chaos is set to breakout when Andre the Giant goes head-to-head with Hacksaw Jim Duggan in a Lumberjack Match.”

* WWF @ LA Sports Arena 08/13/1988 – Don’t Count On It: “In an attempt to defeat Macho Man Randy Savage for the WWE Championship, Andre the Giant resorts to some costly measures.”

* Prime Time Wrestling 11/08/1988 – Every Dog Has His Day: “Deep within the city of Paris, France, Andre the Giant finds himself stepping into the ring to battle the incomparable Junkyard Dog.”

* Saturday Night’s Main Event 11/26/1988 – All Tied Up: “Andre the Giant takes to the ring to once again challenge Macho Man Randy Savage for the WWE Championship.”

* WWF @ LA Sports Arena 01/29/1989 – Fee-Fi-Phobia: “Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts shows everyone how to bring the big man down when Damien comes into play in a match against Andre the Giant.”

* WrestleMania V – The Snake’s Revenge: “Despite his fears of reptiles, Andre the Giant takes to the ring to battle Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts once again.”

* WWF @ MSG 09/30/1989 – Legends and Mythical Figures: “In this rarely seen contest, Andre the Giant takes to the ring to go one-on-one with the wildly eccentric Ultimate Warrior.”

* WWF Superstars of Wrestling 12/30/1989 – A Colossal Connection (corrected from 10/30/1989): “Andre the Giant’s Colossal Connection with Haku leads them to challenge Demolition for the WWE Tag Team Titles.”

* Prime Time Wrestling “The Ultimate Challenge Special” 03/25/1990 – Dropping The Rockers: “The Colossal Connection of Andre the Giant and Haku looks to put down the innovative duo of The Rockers.”

* WrestleMania VI – Severed Ties: “Andre the Giant makes an important business decision when he and Haku defend the WWE Tag Team Titles against Demolition.”

* WWF Superstars of Wrestling 06/01/1991 – Under New Management: “Andre the Giant shows everyone where his Hart is when several of WWE’s top managers try to recruit the ‘Eighth Wonder of the World’.”

* SummerSlam 1991 – Bushwhacking Disaster: “Andre the Giant leads The Bushwhackers to the ring to take on the formidable duo of The Natural Disasters.”

* RAW 02/01/1993 – Larger Than Life: “Following his untimely passing, Andre the Giant is honored by the entire WWE Universe with a salute to his memory.”

* True Giants – A True Giant: “WWE Referee Tim White sits down to share some interesting insight about his beloved friend, Andre the Giant.”

* Legends of Wrestling 12/01/2006 – The Legend Lives On: “A roundtable of WWE Legends and Hall of Famers discuss Andre the Giant. Originally recorded for Classics on Demand.”