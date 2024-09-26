wrestling / News
Andre The Giant: Colossal Classics Released On DVD & Digital
A new Andre the Giant collection has released on DVD and Digital. Joe Dembrowski sent along a press release announcing that Andre The Giant: Colossal Classics has been released and can be ordered on DVD here and VOD here, and will stream on ClassicWrestling.net starting Saturday.
You can see the trailer below. The film is described as follows:
He is “The Eighth Wonder of the World” and the largest box office attraction of his day – literally and figuratively! From his marquee main event matches to legendary drinking stories, Andre the Giant did everything big! We’ve compiled some of the rarest and most historic Andre matches still surviving on video today to present to you Andre’s truly unique in-ring experiences as he traveled from territory to territory! From battle royals to handicap matches to the legends he towered over, we capture the essence of Andre in the prime of his career as the most famous wrestler in the world!
Featuring:
* Two-Ring Battle Royal featuring Andre, Bobo Brazil, Dominic Denucci, Chris Colt, Kurt Von Hess, Chris Taylor and many more!
* World Title Match: Nick Bockwinkel (w/Bobby Heenan) defends against Andre the Giant!
* Battle Royal featuring Andre, Jimmy “Superfly” Snuka, Don Muraco, Bad News Allen, Samu, Tatsumi Fujinami, Matt Borne, Doug Somers, Tiger Chung Lee & more!
* Andre, Angelo Mosca & Steve Collins vs. Kevin Sullivan, “Purple Haze” Mark Lewin & King Kong Bundy
* Arm Wrestling Challenge: Andre vs. Terry “The Hulk” Boulder (aka Hulk Hogan)
* Andre, Jerry Lawler & Stagger Lee (aka Koko B Ware) vs. Bobby Eaton, Porkchop Cash, Dream Machine & Jimmy Hart
* Texas Death Match: Andre vs. The Sheik w/Abdullah Farouk
* Andre & Dr. X vs. Nick Bockwinkel & Ray Stevens
* Andre w/Wilbur Snyder vs. Baron Von Raschke w/Bobby Heenan
* Andre & Dick The Bruiser vs. Ox Baker & Killer Karl Krupp
* Handicap Match: Andre vs. Larry “The Ax” Hennig & Paul “Butcher” Vachon
* Andre vs. Ox Baker
* 2/3 Falls: Andre vs. Stan “The Man” Stasiak
* Andre vs. “Wild” Bill Irwin w/Frank Dusek
* Andre vs. Big Bad John
* Handicap Match: Andre vs. Angel Rivera & Dave Nevins
Plus:
* Rare footage of Andre’s 1991 appearances in Herb Abrams’ UWF!
* An all-star panel of “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan, George “The Animal” Steele, Honky Tonk Man, Nick Bockwinkel, and Les Thatcher share some of their favorite Andre stories and memories!
* A special photo collage of Andre vs. Jerry “The King” Lawler!
* The only surviving footage of an infamous match between Andre and Ronnie Garvin!
* Extremely rare interviews scarcely seen anywhere!
